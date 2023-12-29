Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Re-Elected as JD(U) Chief After Lalan Singh Resigns

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was re-elected as the President of Janata Dal (United) at the party's national executive meeting in New Delhi on 29 December. This, minutes after his close aide Lalan Singh stepped down from the post.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Singh dismissed rumours of rift within the party. It is, however, being speculated that he was removed from his position as he was seen being "too close" to JDU's alliance partner in Bihar — Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).