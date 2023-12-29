Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Re-Elected as JD(U) Chief After Lalan Singh Resigns

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Re-Elected as JD(U) Chief After Lalan Singh Resigns

Lalan Singh resigned as the JD(U) president at the party's meeting in New Delhi.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former JD(U) National President Lalan Singh convene the party's national executive meeting.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former JD(U) National President Lalan Singh convene the party's national executive meeting.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was re-elected as the President of Janata Dal (United) at the party's national executive meeting in New Delhi on 29 December. This, minutes after his close aide Lalan Singh stepped down from the post.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Singh dismissed rumours of rift within the party. It is, however, being speculated that he was removed from his position as he was seen being "too close" to JDU's alliance partner in Bihar — Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Also ReadBihar Caste Survey: Analysing Share of Different Jatis in 4 Types of Employment

The change in JDU leadership comes barely five months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where both JDU and RJD are part of the INDIA bloc, a united opposition front against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT