Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Re-Elected as JD(U) Chief After Lalan Singh Resigns

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former JD(U) National President Lalan Singh convene the party's national executive meeting.
(Photo: PTI)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was re-elected as the President of Janata Dal (United) at the party's national executive meeting in New Delhi on 29 December. This, minutes after his close aide Lalan Singh stepped down from the post.
The change in JDU leadership comes barely five months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where both JDU and RJD are part of the INDIA bloc, a united opposition front against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
