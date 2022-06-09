Koregaon Bhima Commission Seeks to Summon Chiefs of 6 Maharashtra Parties

The application also stated that the commission had issued notices to prominent political leaders in 2018 also, but barring NCP chief Sharad Pawar none of them made any efforts to respond to the notices.

Satpute stated that it was necessary to consider the suggestions of the political leaders of various parties on whether more powers should be delegated to police officers so that they can effectively control the situation like political bandh, communal riots, political agitations etc.

"Therefore, please issue summons to the aforesaid parties seeking their presence before the inquiry commission in order to record their evidence which will be helpful in the interest of justice," the plea stated.

Satpute said that while accepting the pea, the commission chairman ordered to issue summons to the presidents of six political parties in the state to attend the commission in person or depute a representative on their behalf.