How Kerala TV Channels and Media ‘Made’ CM Pinarayi ‘Captain’

The furore over the ‘captain’ phenomenon and the divide within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala on the matter calls for an independent analysis. Whether Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the ‘captain’ or ‘comrade’ is being hotly debated even as the dubious role played by the media in Kerala, in reinforcing the personality cult, needs careful examination.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the repackaging of Vijayan as ‘captain’ wasn’t organic and that the campaign was pushed by the Public Relations (PR) agency hired to shore-up the campaign. Perhaps it is not a coincidence that the PR agency engaged by Pinarayi Vijayan is the same firm hired by Yogi Adityanath to fix his image post the Hathras gang rape and murder.