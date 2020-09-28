Congress MP Moves SC Seeking Directions to Quash Farm Bills

Congress MP from Kerala TN Prathapan has moved a PIL in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the farm Bills recently passed by Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 27 September, gave his assent to the contentious farm Bills, which has seen the Opposition and farmers hit the streets in protest. Prathapan urged the top court to quash The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 as violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution. The plea argues that without the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) acting as a protective shield around the farmers, the market would ultimately fall to the corporate greed of multinational companies who are more profit-oriented and have no care for the conditions of poverty-stricken farmers dependent on farming for their livelihood.

The plea, filed through advocate James P Thomas, contended that the APMC deterred the exploitation of the farmers by providing a minimum support price which would guarantee that the farmer who comes to the APMC would not leave empty-handed.

In the plea Prathapan said: “The promotion of agreements for farming produce will weaken the process of monetisation as per current structure of The Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020. Through the provisions mentioned in the above noted act, de-risking of agriculture as claimed by the Government at various stages is wrong on the analysis of the provisions enacted.”