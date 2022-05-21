'BJP Cadres Work on Their Own, But In Congress...': Kamal Nath's Praise for BJP

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
(Photo: The Quint)
Almost a month after he stepped down as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Madhya Pradesh, senior party leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday, 20 May, appeared to praise the Bharatiya Janta Party.
Addressing a party meeting in Bhopal, Nath said that while BJP workers could work without instructions, those in the Congress were always waiting for one, reported India Today.
He further added that since the Congress' fight is both with the BJP and its organisation, being defeated by the latter would mean being defated by not just a party, bust also by its organisation.
On 28 March, Kamal Nath had resigned as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly on as per the party's 'one-person-one-post' policy.
The Congress leadership accepted Nath's resignation, and instated Congress MLA Govind Singh as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).
Nath, however, continued as the chief of the party's MP unit.
The former chief minister was appointed the president of the party's state unit in 2018 ahead of the Assembly elections. The Congress was able to return to power under his leadership and Kamal Nath took oath as the chief minister.
Sources close to Kamal Nath claimed that he had stepped down on his own accord to better prepare for the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from India Today.)
