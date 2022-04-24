Kailash Gadhvi Former Congress Spokesperson from Gujarat Joins AAP

Congress leader from Gujarat and former party spokesperson Kailash Gadhvi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, PTI reported.
(Photo: Twitter)
Before joining AAP, he had met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi earlier on 23 April where he announced his decision of joining the party.
Gadhvi said that the Congress lacked determination to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party.
In a press conference held at AAP’s office Gadhvi said,
Gadhvi who has been a member of Congress for the past two decades, resigned from party in October 2020, after being denied a ticket for the Abdasa constituency seat by-elections.
As a Congress leader, he has been the party spokesperson along with being a part of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.
Before him, two other Congress leaders – Indranil Rajguru and Nikhil Savani, joined the AAP.
Earlier in April, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia said his party was open to taking in Hardik Patel if he was unhappy in the Congress.
(With inputs from PTI)
