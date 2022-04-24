Kailash Gadhvi Former Congress Spokesperson from Gujarat Joins AAP

Congress leader from Gujarat and former party spokesperson Kailash Gadhvi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, PTI reported.

Before joining AAP, he had met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi earlier on 23 April where he announced his decision of joining the party.

Gadhvi said that the Congress lacked determination to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party.