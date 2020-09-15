Ashamed & Embarrassed: Jaya Bachchan on Ravi Kishan’s Drug Remark

“I was really embarrassed and ashamed as a Lok Sabha MP spoke against industry,” Bachchan said. The Quint Jaya Bachchan. | (Photo: IANS) Politics “I was really embarrassed and ashamed as a Lok Sabha MP spoke against industry,” Bachchan said.

A day after actor-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan alleged the use of drugs in Bollywood, Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday, 15 September, said in the Rajya Sabha that she was really ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ that a Lok Sabha MP had spoken against the industry.

“I was really embarrassed and ashamed as a Lok Sabha MP spoke against industry...<i>Jis thaali me khate hai, usi me ched karte hai </i>(it is like biting the hand that feeds you.)” Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party MP

The Samajwadi Party MP started her speech by saying “My name is Jaya Bachchan” – causing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to say that she needed no introduction. Bachchan responded saying "Sir thanks a lot. But the same industry is being tarnished.” She then went on to explain how the entertainment industry, which provides employment to five lakh people everyday was being flogged on social media.

Kishan’s Respone

Following Bachchan’s remark, Kishan said that he expects her to support his stand as there is a need to protect the industry, reported news agency ANI.

“I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji & I joined, situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry,” Kishan said.

‘Can’t Tarnish the Image of Entire Industry’

In her Rajya Sabha speech, Bachchan had said that Bollywood actors were being flogged on social media “to divert people's attention.”

“The people who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I really dissociate myself and I hope that the government tells these people who have made their earning and name and fame in the industry to stop using such language” Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party MP

She said that there are people in the industry, who are the highest tax payers and they are being harassed. "All kind of promises are being made to industry but never kept," she added. "I think the government must stand by the entertainment industry as it always comes forward to help the government in whatever effort it makes. If there is national calamity, they give their money and everything. The government must support it and not kill it," she said, adding, "Just because there are a few people (doing bad things), you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry."

What Ravi Kishan Had Said

Kishan, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh had on Monday said that that the menace of drug trafficking and addiction, which is on the rise in India, has engulfed Bollywood stars who are looked upon as role model for many in the country. Without directly pointing to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and the drug controversy around actor Rhea Chakraborty, Kishan said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is doing very good work in arresting those allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

“Addictive substances have caused addiction in film industry. Our government has arrested several people in this matter and NCB is doing very good work. Sadly, there’s addiction in our industry where stars are seen as role models.” Ravi Kishan, BJP MP

He also urged the government to arrest all the accused bring them to justice in a speedy manner. Kishan had also claimed that and that conspiracies are being hatched to destroy the future of India’s youth through harmful medicines. “Feel sad to say that our neighbouring country is a part of this conspiracy. Every year, large quantities of drugs are smuggled by China and Pakistan into India through Punjab and Nepal,” he had added. (With inputs from IANS and ANI)