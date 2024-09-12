Jawahar Sircar Interview | 'TMC Didn't Act Against Sandip Ghosh, Chastised Me'

Where all do you think did the handling of the RG Kar case go wrong, be it on the level of the state government or the police or the CBI? What all do you think went wrong according to you?

I think, the worst handling was by the hospital authorities and there are strong allegations against the hospital authorities. That's the first starting point. There was some sort of authoritarian rule, some sort of an improper rule being conducted by the former principal. So he is suspected and he was a bad public figure. But that is where it all started. Then comes the police - the police could have perhaps been more sensitive to the whole thing. There too many rumors and social media visuals flying all around the place. You can't make up your mind whether this is true or not. One sees a picture where all sorts of people were there at the scene who need not be there.

So, these sorts of things - the bad handling, the investigation that was conducted in the early stages, and data is being revealed not at that point but is being revealed almost in installments later. Gives a very bad impression of the conduct of the hospital and police authority.

So, we have a third party who has not intervened, and that is the top level of the state government. You do not let things slide through. You jump in there. I didn't find anybody jumping in from the Secretariat. And after that comes the role of the chief minister, she's at the very top. So the tripod that I'm talking about - the hospitals goof up, the police ineptness at that point of time, and the utter silence and absence of top Secretariat officers - all of them combined put the whole thing on the chief minister.