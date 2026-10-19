In Photos | ‘Jantar Mantar is Everywhere’ Protests in 14 Global Cities

As protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) continue in India, solidarity demonstrations were held in at least 14 cities across 10 countries over the weekend under the common banner of “Jantar Mantar is Everywhere.”

The demonstrations took place in Ireland, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, Sweden, England, Canada, Czechia, and the United States, echoing demands in India for the withdrawal of the SIR and Kumar’s resignation.

The international demonstrations, organised by at least 15 various diaspora organisations, civil society groups, and students' outfits, followed days of protests across Indian cities, marked by allegations of police brutality, the detention of protesters and journalists, allegations of sexual assault by Delhi Police personnel, and the incarceration of Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.