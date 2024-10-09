Jammu & Kashmir Election Result: Why Mehraj Malik's Win is a Huge Moment for AAP

In a ground-breaking victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mehraj Malik has secured the Doda Assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the party’s first-ever win in the region.

Malik’s victory, by a margin of over 4,500 votes, has given AAP a much-needed foothold in the Union Territory and established the party as a growing force beyond its traditional strongholds in Punjab and Delhi.

This win is particularly significant for the AAP as it continues to expand its influence in new regions. With Malik's victory in Doda, the AAP now has members in the legislative assemblies of Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Gujarat, Punjab, and Delhi.

This expansion signals the party's intention to become a national political player, even as it faced setbacks in Haryana, where it failed to win any seats in the recent elections.