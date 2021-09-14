Is Stern Face the Sign of a Leader?: Vijay Rupani's Daughter on His 'Soft Image'

Radhika Rupani, in her social media post on Sunday, suggested that assessing her father's career merely in terms of the positions would be, for her, an insufficient analysis.

"According to [political specialists], father's tenure started from one worker and then is limited to chairman, mayor, rajya sabha member, chairman of tourism, BJP president, chief minister etc. but in my view, father's tenure started from 1979 Morbi, Amreli Ativrushti, Kutch earthquake, Swaminarayan temple terrorist attack, Godhra scandal, Banaskantha's oversight, Taukte, even in COVID, father is on his toes," she stated.