Interview | 'Modi Should Control Hotheads in Bengal Unit': BJP's Chandra Kumar

Where do you think the Bharatiya Janata Party is falling behind in West Bengal? Because with all its might we still see the TMC and the Mamata Banerjee government doing well election after election. Where do you think the BJP is lacking in the state?

Well, the Bharatiya Janata Party was doing quite well in West Bengal. If you see from 2016 when I contested elections against the Honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. So there has always been an upward trend as far as the vote percentage is concerned.

People don't like polarisation in Calcutta and surrounding areas. They believe in inclusive secular politics. So, I think we went wrong there. First of all, there were organisational issues.

We unfortunately, there are many leaders in the BJP, Bengal, but we need booth level workers. We need the cadre. BJP is a cadre-based party like the CPI-M. But then unfortunately, the cadre we have definitely built it up, but not as strong to combat the Trinamool Congress, which is in power.

However, due to polarisation, North Bengal and certain border districts, we were able to win 18 seats, as you are aware. But whether we would sustain, you see the Bengal electorate, Bengal politics is somewhat a little different compared to northern India and other parts of India. We believe in inclusive politics.

Here, Subhas Chandra Bose’s ideology needs to be implemented on the ground. Now I think we failed partially - I won't say entirely - in order to convey to the voters that we are inclusive. And secondly, the organisational strength.

And the other issue that I would like to say, you see, when Narendra Modiji was coming to the state, he was the face of BJP. He always the face of BJP across the country. But you need a Bengal face. You see in Bengal, people would like to know who would be your Chief Ministerial candidate. Unfortunately, in Bengal we couldn't project.

There are many tall leaders in Bengal in the BJP, but unfortunately the party did not project a CM candidate.

Mamata Banerjee is a mass leader. She has come up from the grassroots. She knows her politics, she knows Bengal. You know, it's like the palm of your hand. So, I think she is a very strong opponent. So, you need a strong face from BJP to really contest Mamata Banerjee as our CM candidate.