INDIA Alliance Meet LIVE Updates: Oppn To Decide on Logo, Coordination Committee

Opposition INDIA Meeting LIVE Updates.
INDIA Alliance Meeting Live Updates: The INDIA (India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) coalition's third meeting in three months is set to get underway in Mumbai on Thursday, 31 August and Friday, 1 September.
Around 63 representatives from 28 political parties will be attending the meet, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar had said at a press conference earlier.
At the meeting, the multi-party group is expected to decide on a coordination committee and pick a logo for the alliance.
The Opposition bloc held their first meeting in Patna back in June, and then they huddled again in Bengaluru last month.
While Sharad Pawar's NCP camp will be organising a reception for the dignitaries, Shiv Sena (UBT) is incharge of logistics.
The meeting on Friday will reportedly be followed by a press conference.
BSP chief Mayawati has opted out of joining the INDIA coalition.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a press conference at 5:00 PM on Thursday, the party's General Secretary in-charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has ruled out the possibility of joining either the INDIA coalition or the ruling NDA, calling both alliances "anti-poor, casteist, communal, pro-rich and capitalist, against whose policies BSP has always fought".
"BSP, like in 2007, will single-handedly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and four state assembly general elections by uniting crores of neglected/scattered society on the basis of mutual brotherhood rather than the ‘jugaad’/manipulation of the opponents. Media should not spread misconceptions again and again," she had taken to X to say on Wednesday.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that while the INDIA coalition has several choices for their prime ministerial candidate, the ruling BJP only has one.
"The question about choice for the prime minister's post should be asked to the BJP, which has only one option that we have seen for the last nine years. INDIA alliance has several options for the PM post. What choice does the BJP have?" Thackeray had said at a press conference.
Among several points of discussion, the INDIA grouping is expected to decide on a coordination committee and pick a logo for the alliance.
The INDIA (India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) coalition's third meeting in three months is set to get underway in Mumbai on Thursday, 31 August and Friday, 1 September.
Around 63 representatives from 28 political parties will be attending the meet, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar had said at a press conference earlier.
