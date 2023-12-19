INDIA Bloc Meeting | 'Focus on Winning First': Mallikarjun Kharge On His Name Being Proposed for PM Face

India Alliance Meet LIVE Updates: In the backdrop of mass suspensions of MPs from the Parliament for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, 19 December, parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc met in New Delhi where strategies for seat sharing for the 2024 Lok sabha elections and probable names for the PM face were discussed.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and AAP chef Arvind Kejriwal reportedly proposed the name of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to be the PM face of the alliance.

Watch Kharge's address to the media: