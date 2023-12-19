INDIA Bloc Meeting | 'Focus on Winning First': Mallikarjun Kharge On His Name Being Proposed for PM Face

INDIA Bloc Meeting LIVE Updates | Mallikarjun Kharge's Name Proposed for PM Face in Delhi Meet
India Alliance Meet LIVE Updates: In the backdrop of mass suspensions of MPs from the Parliament for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, 19 December, parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc met in New Delhi where strategies for seat sharing for the 2024 Lok sabha elections and probable names for the PM face were discussed.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and AAP chef Arvind Kejriwal reportedly proposed the name of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to be the PM face of the alliance.
Watch Kharge's address to the media:
Most senior leaders including Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Lalu Yadav (RJD), Nitish Kumar (JD(U)), Sonia Gandhi (Congress), Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), MK Stalin (DMK), and Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party) are present in the meeting.
Key highlights of the meeting:
A resolution was passed to condemn the suspension of 141 MPs from the Parliament.
Nationwide protests against the suspension of MPs will be held on 22 December.
The parties decided to discuss seat sharing at state level. The central leaders will intervene if a deadlock is reached.
The parties agreed upon the fact that the message of unity will not resonate with the people if all top leaders do not come to show a united front.
A total of 28 parties were present at the meeting.
The only party chief who skipped the meeting was JMM's Hemant Soren, who the party said needed to be present at the ongoing Assembly session in Jharkhand.
The meeting, which was earlier scheduled to take place on 6 December, was postponed to the third week of this month.
This was the INDIA bloc's first meeting after the results of five state elections were declared, in which Congress won in Telangana while the BJP managed to win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.
Opposition MPs staged protests in the Parliament premises over the suspension of MPs from the Parliament.
Some of the MPs suspended on Tuesday include Supriya Sule (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (JKNC), Danish Ali (Ex-BSP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Karti Chidambaram (Congress), Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Sudip Bandhopadhyay (TMC), Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP), and Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party).
A day before the meeting, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "The Congress, after its defeat in the three states, should take lessons from it. It has to shun the Zamindari culture. It can’t treat its partners as its subjects. To ensure that the INDIA bloc wins, it must make Mamata Banerjee, who is a three-time chief minister and three-time union minister, and other senior leaders the face of the INDIA bloc."
Banerjee, who is already in New Delhi, also said that prime ministerial candidate for INDIA will be decided after the 2024 elections.
"The ongoing Assembly session is an important one and the CM (Hemant Soren) must be present for it. The party has appointed a high-level representative panel including two MPs who will attend the meeting and keep the party's stand before the alliance," JMM leader Manoj Pandey told news agency ANI.
"In the meeting today important points like seat-sharing and others will be discussed. AAP and Arvind Kejriwal will make every possible effort to make INDIA alliance a success," AAP leader Atishi told news agency ANI.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin ahead of the INDIA alliance meeting.
"I am sure alliance parties will take steps to make sure mistakes made in recent Assembly polls are not repeated. The alliance has been formed to win. Seat-sharing should be done as per the winnability of candidates of the parties," JMM MP Mahua Maji said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told news agency ANI that the INDIA alliance meet becomes more important after the suspension of 92 MPs.
"This meeting becomes even more important, after the dictatorial behaviour of the central government. The way they are misusing their powers, it is important the people know about it. It is important to tell the people that today it is happening with the Members of Parliament, and it can happen with them as well. Whatever decision is being made will be made after the agreement of everyone," she said.
On suspension of 92 Opposition MPs, Congress MP AR Chowdhury said that whenever a matter related to national security is raised, the BJP avoids discussion.
"We had a simple demand that Amit Shah makes a statement in Parliament," he told ANI.
NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and other Opposition MPs stage protest in front of Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises over the suspension of 92 MPs from both Houses.
"Modi-Shah have insulted the dignity of the House. Despite serious security lapses, he does not come to Parliament and give any statement. I am very sad that for the first time in history, so many MPs have been suspended. This is like flouting democracy and is a deep insult to the dignity of the House," Kharge said.
Opposition MPs protest at Parliament's entrance.
Addressing the media, AAP MP Raghav Chadha called the suspension of MPs a black day in India's democracy.
"If BJP is scared of anyone, it is Arvind Kejriwal...On the suspension of MPs, I would say that it is a black day in India's democracy. I would not say that some MPs were suspended but democracy has been suspended," he said.
Floor leaders of INDIA alliance parties met in the chamber of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.
A day after the suspension of 92 MPs from the Parliament for the remaining period of the Winter Session, 49 more MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 19 December.
Some of the MPs suspended on Tuesday include Supriya Sule (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (JKNC), Danish Ali (Independent), Manish Tewari (Congress), Karti Chidambaram (Congress), and Dimple Yadav (SP).
"We were just asking for a reply (from the government on Parliament security breach incident) and a discussion in the House. This is an important issue but the government is running away from a discussion on it," NCP MP Supriya Sule told ANI.
"Those speaking the truth and asking questions have been suspended from the House today. The public is seeing the kind of dirty politics happening in the Parliament," AAP Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku told ANI his suspension from the House for Winter session.
Posters come up in Patna, Bihar demanding Nitish Kumar be made the PM face of the alliance ahead of INDIA bloc's meeting in Delhi today.
"This is nothing but anarchy being played out in the Parliament. They don't have an iota of faith in the Parliamentary system," Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told news agency ANI.
Suspended MP danish Ali asked how asking questions to the government qualify as violation of parliamentary decorum?
"It wasn't violated when abuses were hurled in the House, that MP (Ramesh Bidhuri) was neither suspended nor was any action taken against him. No action was taken against the BJP on whose pass the attackers entered the House. PM and HM don't make any statements. I don't understand when did asking questions to the government qualify to be a violation," he said.
Political row has erupted after a video of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mocking Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar at the protest of Opposition MPs went viral on Tuesday.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also being targeted for recording the video.
While Dhakhar earlier called the video "unfortunate", he slammed the Congress party for sharing the video on its social media handles.
"The video was shared on Instagram before it was taken down. Your party has shared it from official handles," Dhankhar told P Chidambaram after the House convened at 2:00 pm.
""This is an example of how the opposition is sabotaging parliamentary democracy. TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee is mocking the Vice President in the Parliament premises, and Rahul Gandhi is recording the video; nothing can be more unfortunate than this," BJP MP Rakesh Sinha told PTI.
Suspended MP Manish Tewari said that the government has delegitimised the Parliament by suspending 141 MPs.
"This is done for passing draconian laws and to turn this country to a police state," he told ANI.
"This is going to resemble the North Korean Assembly. This is going to be a token house," Congress MP Karti Chidambaram told PTI.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc meet.
Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut were also present.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti arrived in Delhi ahead of the INDIA Alliance meeting.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrives for the INDIA Alliance meeting in Delhi.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav arrive for the INDIA alliance meet.
JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives for INDIA meet.
INDIA bloc meeting begins with several Opposition leaders in Delhi.
Amid INDIA meeting, Congress president said, "The suspension of a total of 141 Opposition MPs from Parliament reinforces our charge that an autocratic BJP wants to demolish Democracy in this country."
"It is a mockery of democracy. If there is no opposition, then what is democracy? Democracy is when the Parliament has both sides. What is your way of deciding that certain people will be dismissed and certain will not be dismissed?" Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan told ANI.
The suspension of 141 Opposition MPs was discussed at the INDIA bloc meet in Delhi, reports said.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and AAP chef Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to be the PM face of the alliance.
"The main discussion was regarding seat sharing. Some leaders wanted to have the seat sharing before 1st January. Discussions regarding the face of the Prime Minister were also done. No final decision was taken...Everyone said that PM's face will be decided after winning the elections," JMM MP Mahua Maji told ANI.
"All the parties of INDIA alliance will soon be seen on the ground together. I am hopeful that the INDIA alliance will defeat the BJP," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav told PTI.
"Mallikarjun Kharge's name was proposed to be the PM face," MDMK chief Vaiko told the media.
"The meeting was good. The campaigning, seat sharing and everything will begin soon. No (convenor hasn't been selected) yet," AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said.
"We have passed a resolution that suspension is undemocratic. We will all have to fight to save democracy and all of us are ready to do that. We raised the issue of security breach in the Parliament. We have been saying for a long time that Union HM Amit Shah or PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the issue of Parliament security breach, but they are refusing to do so," Mallikarjun Kharge said in an address after the meeting.
"This is the first time 141 MPs have been suspended in the country. We have decided to hold a protest against the suspension of MPs on 22nd December," he added.
"There were clear discussions on seat sharing, mass contact programmes, Everything will begin within 20 days...," RJD MP Manoj Jha told the media.
Here are the key quotes from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's address:
"The parties agree that unless all leaders come on the same stage, the message to the people does not go out."
"We passed a resolution that the suspension of 151 MPs is undemocratic and against the idea of democracy."
"The only issue we raised was how did they enter the House and go around the Parliament raising slogans."
"We just want the Home Minister and PM to come to the House and apprise the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha of what happened. The House is functioning but they are inaugurating buildings in Ahmedabad, PM Modi is touring his constituency."
"There will be a countrywide protest against the suspensions on 22 December."
"One of the main points of INDIA bloc is that we will work together and go about the seat sharing. Our people in the states will coordinate with each other. If there are hurdles, then senior leaders will take care of it."
"We have to win first. We have to think about how we will win. Who will become the Prime Minister is the matter for later. What's the use of discussing a PM face of there are no MPs? Hence, we will first work towards getting majority unitedly."
"It was a very successful, fruitful meeting. Everybody opened their mind and spoke, there was a little criticism here and there because we are 25-26 parties. The main focus was to finalise the seat sharing. A lot many things were discussed but everything can not be decided today itself. Seat-sharing discussions should be started immediately, that is what was discussed," Congress leader KC Venogopal said, as quoted by ANI.
VCK MP Thol Thirumavalavan said that the Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal proposed that Mallikarjun Kharge must be the coordinator of this INDIA team and will be projected as the Prime Minister in the forthcoming elections.
"But Kharge ji rejected this categorically. He said - no need for this suggestion, after the election only we can decide who is the PM. He immediately rejected this point," he said.
"(Mallikarjun) Kharge said at the press conference that the decision on PM face will be taken after the elections. As far as seat-sharing is concerned, official announcement will made soon," said JD(U) leader Ravi Ranjan told PTI after the meeting.