India Abstains From Voting on UNGA Resolution on Myanmar

On 18 June, India abstained from voting on United Nation General Assembly’s resolution for an arms embargo in Myanmar.
The UN's resolution called "upon the Myanmar armed forces to respect the people's will as freely expressed by results of the general election of 8 November 2020, to end the state of emergency, to respect all human rights of people of Myanmar and to allow the sustained democratic transition of Myanmar, including the opening of the democratically elected parliament, and by working towards bringing all national institutions, including the armed forces, under a fully inclusive civilian government that is representative of the people's will.”
TS Tirumurti, India’s Ambassador to the United Nations, said that India does not believe that the tabling of this resolution for adoption at this juncture, is "conducive to aiding our joint efforts towards strengthening the democratic process in Myanmar.
While India abstained from voting on the UNGA Resolution, Tirumurti said that India stood by the ASEAN initiative on Myanmar and the 'Five-Point Consensus' that calls for the envoy's dispatch and the immediate cessation of violence.
The Indian ambassador further said that India will stand by Myanmar as the country moves towards democracy.
Commenting on the issue of repatriation of displaced persons from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, the envoy said India has the highest stake in resolving it at the earliest as it is the only country that shares a long border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.
The elected leaders of Myanmar were overthrown on 1 February this year in a coup by the army, which accused Aung Sang Suu Kyi's ruling party of cheating in the November elections. The army's allegation has been rejected by the previous election commission and international monitors.
