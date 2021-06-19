India Abstains From Voting on UNGA Resolution on Myanmar

Commenting on the issue of repatriation of displaced persons from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, the envoy said India has the highest stake in resolving it at the earliest as it is the only country that shares a long border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The elected leaders of Myanmar were overthrown on 1 February this year in a coup by the army, which accused Aung Sang Suu Kyi's ruling party of cheating in the November elections. The army's allegation has been rejected by the previous election commission and international monitors.