Incumbent Manipur CM Biren Singh Takes Oath as MLA, Days After BJP Win in Polls

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
(Photo: IANS)
Fifty-nine newly-elected MLAs, including incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on Monday took oath as members of the 12th Manipur Assembly for which elections were held on 28 February and 5 March and results were declared on 10 March.
Protem Speaker Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh administered the oath to the newly elected members.
BJP's erstwhile ally National People's Party secured seven seats while Janata Dal (United) won six seats, the Congress and the Naga People Front bagged five seats each, Kuki People's Alliance, a newly floated tribal based party, managed two seats and three Independent candidates also got elected to the Assembly.
For the first time in the electoral and parliamentary history of Manipur, five women members were also elected, including three of BJP and two NPP. The NPF, JD (U) and an independent member announced to support the BJP government.
Biren Singh on Friday had resigned from his post and the Governor asked him to continue in his office until the new government takes charge.
