IIT Roorkee Restricts Students, Staff From Political Discussions & Posts

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has issued a strict advisory to its students and employees, barring them from participating in political discussions, joining political activities, or making public statements without prior permission from the institute.

In a notification sent via email by the Registrar on July 20, the institute cited recent social media activity where members of the campus community expressed alignment with political movements. “It has been noticed on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, etc., that some of the campus inmates shown their affinity with political movement like the one currently, in public utterance and in public criticism,” the Registrar noted in the email.

The notification reminded students and staff that the mandate of admitted students and appointed faculty is centered around “instructions, research, and the advancement of learning” in engineering, technology, sciences, and arts. Citing its notified conduct rules, the institute emphasised that no student or employee is permitted to join political discussions or participate in any political activity without prior written permission.