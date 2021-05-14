‘If People Had Better IQ’: BJP Defends COVID Response, Slammed

To counter criticism of the Modi government’s handling of the pandemic by media, the Opposition and social media users and the unpleasant exposure that has come with it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with a “fact sheet”, which has further been slammed on social media.

Putting ‘Narrative’ and ‘Truth’ in two columns, BJP tweeted the sheet, saying, “They have been using the pandemic for their vested political interests. But truth can’t be suppressed. Here are the facts.”

Here are the ‘truths’ to the ‘narratives’:

The sheet said that PM Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on 17 March, warning them of a second wave and asking them to prepare.

The second point asserted how CM Mamata Banerjee and CM Bhupesh Baghel missed the meeting, as they were busy with the elections.

Countering the narrative that India has the highest number of cases, the ‘Truth’ column said, “India has more people than Europe and North America put together. So, in absolute number, India will obviously be higher.” It further claimed, “In terms of cases and deaths per million population, India stands at 110th place in the world or so!”

Defending Modi’s Bengal rallies and the Kumbh Mela, the ‘Truth’ column firstly asked, “‘Farmer protests’ egged on by politicians, rallies by Rahul Gandhi in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, all those pushups he did, etc, were COVID-proof, right?”

The point claimed, “The second wave took off from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.” It further said, “Latest data actually suggests that Punjab, the epicenter of ‘farmer protests’ was the origin of the second wave!”