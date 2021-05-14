‘If People Had Better IQ’: BJP Defends COVID Response, Slammed

To counter criticism of the Modi government’s handling of the pandemic by media, the Opposition and social media users and the unpleasant exposure that has come with it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with a “fact sheet”, which has further been slammed on social media.
Putting ‘Narrative’ and ‘Truth’ in two columns, BJP tweeted the sheet, saying, “They have been using the pandemic for their vested political interests. But truth can’t be suppressed. Here are the facts.”
Here are the ‘truths’ to the ‘narratives’:
The point claimed, “The second wave took off from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.” It further said, “Latest data actually suggests that Punjab, the epicenter of ‘farmer protests’ was the origin of the second wave!”
Defending the Central Vista project by comparing it to our health budget, the “fact sheet” also responds to the far-fetched idea of having New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as India’s PM by saying:
Several social media users have pointed out that the original fact sheet, which was posted in a podcast, highlight the ‘logical flaw’ in narratives propagated by the Modi government.
Here are some ‘logical flaws’ to the narratives:
About the logical flaw in the narrative “We don’t have a crisis. Lutyens media and the Western world is using this to show us in bad light,” the sheet said,
It also pointed out the eerie demand to be positive in the face of death and how PM Modi was working 18 hours a day, and responded with an appropriate, “Lol. People aren’t dying deliberately to show this government in bad light. Virus won’t go away by not talking about it. This isn’t the first hardworking PM we or the world has ever got.”
Here’s the fact sheet:
Several social media users have called out the government for still being fixated on managing headlines and their image, instead of owning up to their mistakes.
The Modi government submitted a 200-page affidavit in the Supreme Court on Sunday, 9 May, in response to the suo motu case taken up by the apex court, hearing issues related to the COVID pandemic.
The affidavit said, “Any overzealous, though well-meaning judicial intervention may lead to unforeseen and unintended consequences in absence of any expert advice or administrative experience, leaving doctors, scientists, experts and executive very little room to find innovative solutions on the go.”
The affidavit even claimed that vaccination of India’s entire population couldn’t be done in one go due to the “suddenness” of the pandemic.
Published: 14 May 2021,11:12 AM IST