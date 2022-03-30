HM Amit Shah Speaks on Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill 2022 in LS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on the ' Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022' in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 30 March.

The bill aims to create a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by merging the three existing municipal corporations.

The bill was introduced in the lower house by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Friday after it was approved by the Union Cabinet on 22 March.

Rai had said that the bill would make the MCD “a single, integrated and well-equipped entity”.

However, the Delhi government along with several opposition parties have been protesting against the bill, calling it "unconstitutional".

In 2011, the Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations – South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The central government had deferred announcing the dates for Delhi's three civic body polls, which were earlier scheduled for 9 March.

While the State Election Commission (SEC) had been preparing to conduct the municipal elections by way of multiple notices indicating that the same would be conducted in April 2022, on 9 March - the day it was to announce the dates for Delhi's three civic body polls - it cited an unofficial communication from Lt Governor Anil Baijal as the reason behind the deferment.

Reportedly, Baijal had conveyed to the SEC that the Centre was intending to pass legislation to merge the three municipal corporations of Delhi.