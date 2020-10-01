Protests Across States; Oppn Slams Action Against Rahul, Priyanka

Several senior Congress and Opposition leaders on Thursday, 1 October slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for disallowing, manhandling and arresting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from meeting the family of the deceased Hathras gang-rape victim. While state Congress units carried out protests across the country, several leaders took to Twitter to call the episode ‘shameful’ and deemed it as the death of democracy.

Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor called out the ‘godi media’ and said that the UP government let’s lawleness run rife.

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed the Yogi government and said that the CM was scared of his government being exposed.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar also slammed the actions againt Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, calling them “reprehensible.”

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury called the behaviour “draconian” and said that it was “reflective of the desperation of the ruling party.”

Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who was present with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi when they were arrested, said that the Yogi Adityanath government has “revealed their inherent disregard for every Indian’s democratic right and basic freedom.”

KC Venugopal called the Congress government cowardly and said that the actions show “clear reflection of BJP's disregard for India's voice.”

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar organised a protest rally in Karnataka and said that law and order has completely collapsed in UP.

Congress Workers Protest Across States

The Delhi Congress and the Youth Congrss on Thursday staged a protest near India Gate and Shastri Bhawan over the action against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Hundreds of Youth Congress workers led by national chief Srinivas BV started the march from Raisina Road to Shastri Bhawan and burnt the effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to media, Srinivas said, “What was the danger to the state government and law and order situation if the Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were going to meet the victim family in Hathras?” He said, “This has been proved that there is jungle raj in UP as someone meeting the victim's family frightens the state government.”

Protests were also organised by state units of Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, and Maharsahtra.

Protests in Odisha. Protests in Odisha. Protests in Mumbai. Protests in Telangana. Protests in Telangana. Protests in West Bengal. Protests in West Bengal. Protests in Karnataka. Protests in Karnataka.