How Bad is Job Crisis in Haryana? Will Unemployment Impact Assembly Elections?

With the election season in Haryana in full bloom, the clamour around jobs and unemployment is getting louder than ever.

The Congress, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, recently attacked the ruling BJP government for making "Haryana number 1 in unemployment.”

To this, current Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini responded by saying that the BJP government provided more than 1.5 lakh jobs in the last ten years.