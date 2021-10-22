Harish Chaudhary Replaces Harish Rawat as Congress Party's Punjab In-Charge

The Congress party on Friday, 22 October, appointed Harish Chaudhary as the party’s Punjab in-charge, after relieving Harish Rawat from the role.
The party, in a circular doing the rounds on the internet, said:
Taking to Twitter following his appointment, Chaudhary said:
"Thank you for your well wishes, we will all work together for the organisation in a strong way."
Chaudhary, on his part, was the observer in charge of Punjab during the change of leadership when former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was replaced by Charanjit Channi, reported NDTV. As per The Indian Express, he also had an important role to play in Singh’s removal from the post.
Further, he is presently serving as a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, and has previously served as the party’s national secretary.
Rawat had been wanting to focus on plans for Uttarakhand Assembly elections and had requested the party to relieve him from the post of the Punab Congress in-charge.
Harish Rawat on Wednesday, 20 October, declared the same on Twitter, saying in a series of tweets in Hindi: “On the one hand, I have my duty towards my Janmabhoomi (Uttarakhand) and on the other, I have to serve my karmabhoomi (Punjab).”
He added, “As elections approach, a person’s full time will have to be given to both the places.”
"I have made up my mind that I will request the party leadership to allow me to dedicate myself completely to Uttarakhand. Therefore, the party should relieve me of my responsibilities in Punjab," the leader added.
