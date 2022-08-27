Gujarat: Editor, Owner of Newspaper Booked for Article Hinting at CM Removal

The editor and the owner of 'Saurashtra Headline', a Rajkot-based eveninger, were booked for publishing an article hinting at the possible removal of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel citing unhappiness in the Bharatiya Janata Party's central leadership with his performance, a police official said on Saturday, 27 August.

The news article, with the headline 'Goodbye Bhupendraji, Welcome Rupala' was published in the August 22 edition of the newspaper, after which an FIR was lodged against editor Aniruddh Nakum, who is the author of the article, and the owner, who is his wife, Inspector CG Joshi of Rajkot City A-division police station said.

Notice has been issued to the two accused, who are yet to be arrested, Joshi added.

As per the FIR, filed on the complaint of one Babubhai Vaghera, "the report is written with the intention of spreading rumours without any supporting information and creating panic among the BJP supporters and creating hatred between different political supporters thereby endangering public peace".