Election Commission Announces Dates for Himachal Assembly Polls

The term of the legislature of Himachal Pradesh ends on 8 January.
The ECI has announced the dates for 2022 elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. 

(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)

The Election Commission of India on Friday, 14 October, announced the dates of the 2022 Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Voting in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single phase.

In Himachal Pradesh, there are 68 seats in the legislative assembly, and the threshold to form the majority is 35 seats.

Here are the dates of polling in the state.

When are the Elections in Himachal Pradesh?

  • Last dates for filing nominations for each phase: 25 October

  • Date of polling: 12 November

  • Date of result: 8 December

