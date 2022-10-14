Election Commission Announces Dates for Himachal Assembly Polls

The ECI has announced the dates for 2022 elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
The Election Commission of India on Friday, 14 October, announced the dates of the 2022 Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.
Voting in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single phase.
In Himachal Pradesh, there are 68 seats in the legislative assembly, and the threshold to form the majority is 35 seats.
Here are the dates of polling in the state.
Last dates for filing nominations for each phase: 25 October
Date of polling: 12 November
Date of result: 8 December
