Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-in Deferred Amid Differences: Reports

Bhupendra Patel was chosen as the new chief minister of Gujarat on Sunday, a day after the premature exit of Vijay Rupani from the post.
(Photo: PTI)
The swearing-in of Gujarat’s new Cabinet – which was slated to be held on Wednesday, 15 September – was deferred for Thursday, 16 September, reported NDTV, citing sources. This development reportedly comes after elaborate arrangements were made at the Governor's house and large hoardings were put up.
Meanwhile, however, as per a tweet by the CMO's office, the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet of CM Shri Bhupendra Patel is slated to take place on Thursday.
NDTV also quoted sources as indicating that differences over the new council of ministers have led to the sudden reschedule.
NDTV's sources have also reportedly indicated that it was unlikely that all ministers will be removed. However, as per them, the new Cabinet is also expected to have its fair share of young faces and women.
As per other reports, this new development is owing to differences in Cabinet formation. The ruling party is reportedly seeking a “complete overhaul” of the council of ministers.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat on Monday, 13 September, after the entire Gujarat Cabinet resigned along with then Chief Minister (CM) Vijay Rupani.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined