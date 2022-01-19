Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls, Late General Bipin Rawat's Brother Joins BJP

Colonel Vijay Rawat (retired), younger brother of late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday, 19 January.

"I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity to join the BJP. My father was with the BJP after retiring and now I've gotten a chance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and thinking is very wise and futuristic," Colonel Rawat (retired) said after joining the saffron party, reported ANI.

Rawat added that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's vision for the state “matches with what my brother (the late CDS) had in his mind”.

Chief Minister Dhami added that while General Rawat wanted to work for Uttarakhand, his brother is taking his vision forward.

Rawat is a native of Pauri in Uttarakhand. Assembly elections in the state will be held on 14 February, and the counting of votes will be done on 10 March.