Gaikwad Shoots Gaikwad: Local Neta Rivalry Highlights Kalyan's Sena-BJP Feud

Kalyan BLP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad.
(Photo: The Quint)
"Eknath Shinde betrayed Uddhav Thackeray and he is going to betray the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too. He betrayed me too. Eknath Shinde owes me crores of rupees. If he believes in God, he should reveal how much money he has bagged in corruption," said Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, moments before he was arrested for allegedly firing six rounds at Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad inside a police station in Thane's Ulhasnagar.
On the evening of 2 February, three-time MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly shot at Mahesh Gaikwad inside the Hill Line police station. As purported CCTV visuals of the incident shook the state and the nation, a political slugfest followed.
Along with Mahesh Gaikwad, his aide Rahul Patil also suffered injuries.
But the Gaikwad vs Gaikwad feud goes beyond the alleged land dispute, pointing to a long-standing war for credit in the Kalyan West constituency and an alleged 'threat' to Ganpat Gaikwad's candidature in the upcoming Assembly elections that is scheduled to be held in Maharashtra later this year.
The incident of 2 February also brings new focus to the long-brewing unrest between the BJP and the Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivali region.
Video screengrab of the purported CCTV visual when Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly shot Mahesh Gaikwad.
Since nearly two years before the 2 February incident, the two leaders have been constantly involved in a 'credit war' in the Kalyan East constituency. A three-time MLA from the seat, Ganpat Gaikwad has enjoyed undisputed command ever since it was carved out in 2008.
While he won as an independent candidate in 2009 and 2014, he fought on a BJP ticket in 2019. He defeated a joint Shiv Sena-BJP candidate (a united Sena at the time) in 2009, and he won in 2014 against both the Sena and BJP candidates in 2014 when the two parties contested separately.
His winnability ensured his candidature as a joint candidate for both parties in 2019.
Ganpat Gaikwad with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Speaking to the media, Ganpat Gaikwad backed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA Pramod Patil's claims and said, "No leader can make comments against another leader without the backing of its senior leaders," while adding that the BJP cadre in Kalyan was being "harassed" by the Sena cadre.
A week later, Ganpat Gaikwad launched another salvo at the Shiv Sena and said that he has a 'rocket to counter the bow and arrow (the party symbol of the Shiv Sena).'
Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad receiving treatment in a hospital after he was allegedly shot by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, on Friday, 2 February 2024.
Hours later, Mahesh Gaikwad claimed that Ganpat Gaikwad was attempting to hide that fact that he has not worked for the constituency in 15 years and that he needed "not just a narco test but a psych evaluation."
The intensity of rivalry between the two local leaders can be gauged from the fact that both were engaged in a war of words last year as well, when trying to take credit for fixing a broken lid of a manhole on a road near Mahesh Gaikwad's office.
Several times in the past, Ganpat Gaikwad's supporters have accused CM Shinde and Shrikant Shinde of 'backing' Mahesh Gaikwad, sources said.
Reports suggested that Mahesh Gaikwad is believed to have the backing of Shrikant Shinde to get candidatures from Kalyan East, which was also one of the reasons behind the rivalry with Ganpat Gaikwad.
A former corporator and now the Kalyan city chief for the Shiv Sena, Mahesh is believed to have got several civic and developmental projects cleared for the constituency.
Narendra Pawar, a BJP leader from Kalyan and former MLA from the Kalyan West constituency, has downplayed these claims.
The conflict between Ganpat Gaikwad and Mahesh Gaikwad is said to be just one aspect of the ongoing friction between the two 'natural allies' in Kalyan.
The resolution was passed in the presence of state Cabinet Minister Ravindra Chavan, who also reportedly said that it was the hardwork of the local BJP cadre that had ensured Shrikant Shinde's victory twice.
The decision by the BJP was triggered after a policeman's wife accused a local party leader of molestation, based on which a case was registered. Local BJP leaders claimed that the allegation was a conspiracy by local Sena leaders to settle political scores.
Following the development, Shrikant Shinde offered to resign as MP and said, "I have supported workers of both parties on every issue. While work is going well, some people in the alliance should not try to sow differences within the alliance. We should ensure that we work together, and Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister again in 2024."
Refusing to comment on specific issues to do with Shrikant Shinde and the Shiv Sena, Pawar said that it was a matter of competition between the two parties.
Shiv Sena leaders Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil being taken to a hospital after they were allegedly shot by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, on Friday, 2 February 2024.
"The issues with Shrikant Shinde were resolved last year. Senior leaders sat down with the local party units and there haven't been many conflicts after that," Pawar claimed.
The exchange between Ganpat Gaikwad and Shrikant Shinde in December 2023, however, paints a different picture. Ganpat Gaikwad targeted Shrikant Shinde and said: "In the upcoming elections, whichever candidate from the BJP contests elections will win."
In his retort, Shirkant Shinde said that the decisions of who will contest from which constituency are best left to senior leaders.
While the incident of 2 February shook the nation, it puts a big dent in the ruling alliance's show of unity.
"After whatever happened that day, senior party leaders need to bring the two sides to a consensus. The elections are approaching. There should not be any hurdles in the alliance's development agenda," Pawar said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)