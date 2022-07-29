Sena Deputy Leader Arjun Khotkar to Join Eknath Shinde Camp, Says Rebel MLA

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena's deputy leader Arjun Khotkar will join the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the party on 31 July, a rebel Sena MLA claimed on Friday, 29 July.

Former minister and MLA from Sillod constituency in Aurangabad district, Abdul Sattar, made this claim while talking to PTI.

Khotkar, who is from Jalna district, was a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government that was in power between 2014-19. He was recently promoted to the post of Shiv Sena deputy leader by party president Uddhav Thackeray.