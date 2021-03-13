‘Forced to Return’: Yashwant Sinha on Politics and National Issues

Just weeks ahead of elections in West Bengal, former Union Minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Saturday, 13 March.
“The only aim of the ruling party is to win elections, wherever they happen. The party during Atalji and the party now are very different. Atalji believed in consensus. Today's government believes in crushing," said Sinha after taking the party flag at the Trinamool headquarters in Kolkata.
Sinha, who had served as finance minister and external affairs minister under the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government, quit the BJP in 2018. Since then, he has been a staunch critic of the Modi government at the Centre.
Here is where the former minister of finance and external affairs stands on different issues:
In the past, Sinha has criticised the Modi government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an exclusive interview with The Quint, the former minister called the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package “fraud.”
Sinha has been a vocal critic of the Centre’s response to the migrant crisis, even participating in a dharna at Rajghat on 18 May with AAP leader Sanjay Singh, demanding deployment of armed forces and paramilitary forces to take the migrant workers home.
In an exclusive interview with The Quint in May 2020, the former external affairs minister had said:
In an interview with The Quint on 19 September 2019, after he was forced to return to Delhi when he attempted to visit Kashmir at a time when it had been reeling under lockdown, Sinha stated that the “government is misleading the country and the world on the issue of Kashmir.”
Sinha has been severely critical of Modi on demonetisation, jobs, GDP figures and Make in India among other policies and programmes.
According to Sinha, Modi blew a golden opportunity to send the economy soaring to new heights.
“The Modi government's lasting legacy will be the catastrophe that was the demonetisation of high-denomination currency on 8 November 2016,” he argues.
Sinha in his book India Unmade: How the Modi Government Broke the Economy also critiqued the growth rates of the country.
He stated that the rates were seemed to have been recalibrated to make the government's economic management look good, with an average rate of 7.35 percent over its first four years.
