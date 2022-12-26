Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman Admitted to AIIMS Delhi: Report

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman Admitted to AIIMS Delhi: Report

Nirmala Sitharaman was reportedly hospitalised at 12:00 pm.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 27 January, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

Sitharaman was reportedly hospitalised at noon.

(With i puts from PTI.)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

