‘These Laws Will Benefit Govt’: Farmers at Fifth Round of Talks

The representatives of 40 farmers’ unions met the central government on Saturday, 5 December for the fifth round of talks amid the ongoing protests over the new farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash are holding talks with the farmers’ group at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

The Union Government is learnt to have decided to give a written assurance on MSP, and also agreed to amend the contentious three new farm laws enacted in September.