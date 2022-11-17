Madan Mitra's Latest Football Anthem is An Opposition Diss Track At Best

Madan Da's Latest Football Anthem is An Opposition Diss Track At Best
(Photo: Madan Mitra Unplugged)
If you know a thing or two about West Bengal politics, then you would have surely heard of Trinamool Congress’ Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra. Be it the allegations in a chit fund scam, his ‘colourful’ comments, his songs, and above all his social media persona – Madan da makes it difficult to be ignored.
With the FIFA Football World Cup around the corner, Madan Da, has gifted the state its very own football anthem, which rest assured will find itself reverberating around Kolkata’s bylanes very soon.
Madan Da be spitting diss verses at the opposition
Let us break it down for you
For the unitiated, Sheikh Chilli was the diss track recorded by eminent rapper Raftaar in reply to Emimay Bantai’s diss track ‘Samaj Mein Aaya Kya’. Madan Da, brings his diss to the current political climate in Bengal, masquerading it under a football theme.
Mamata Banerjee throwing a football
Replace ‘Goal’ with ‘Vote’ and ‘Cup’ with the upcoming ‘Panchayat Elections’ and things start to make a lot more sense. TL: DR – He says that the TMC is not worried about winning the panchayat elections.
He nicknames the opposition leaders ‘Dilu’ ‘Su’ and ‘Su’, before he disses them. He goes on to claim that in the upcoming panchayat elections, TMC will win in all areas, including Nandigram, Singur and bastions of Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh.
He doesn’t spare the central leadership and the Enforcement Directorate, to say that the those at the centre are laughing while Bengal is suffering, in protest the Centre not releasing GST and other dues to an already cash-strapped West Bengal.
Meanwhile, the central agencies have been working overtime in West Bengal as several multi-crore scams involving high profile leaders have come to the foray. The arrests of senior leaders including Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal along with other TMC leaders have put the party and the government on the back foot, while the opposition have attacked the party with all-guns blazing.
Madan Da believes that the TMC can't be broken
He also takes a dig at the recent BJP-Left alliance in the Nandakumar Mahakuma elections and says that he isn’t fazed by it.
In one of the verses, Madan Da mocks Suvendu Adhikari by provoking three guys to touch him. This mockery is in reference to an earlier incident when Adhikari had warned a female police officer from touching him when he was being escorted by the cops during a state-wide BJP protest.
Trinamool leaders had attacked him over his actions, with TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh even passing a homophobic comment over it. He was later reprimanded by the party.
While most of Mitra’s attacks in the song in question is political, this act in question seems more personal. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone as politicians have often blurred the lines between political and personal when attacking their counterparts.
Lately however, there have been a flurry of personal attacks being made between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Recently, TMC Minister Akhil Giri made a derogatory comment about President Droupadi Murmu while attacking Adhikari. Adhikari too have made a series of defamatory comments against TMC leaders since he switched over.
With the panchayat elections approaching, such attacks will become a mainstay in most news and political cycles, enjoying the short-term memory of the voter.
