Farmers' Unions Announce a New Political Party, Will Contest Punjab Elections

The other groups that are against the move include: Krantikari Kisan Union, BKU Krantikari, BKU Sidhupur, Azad Kisan Committee Doaba, Jai Kisan Andolan, Dasuha Ganna Sangharsh Committee, Kisan Sangharsh Committee Punjab, Lok Bhalai Insaaf Welfare Society, and Kirti Kisan Union Punjab.

Highlighting the lack of consensus between the organisations, the group had said, "The SKM, which is a platform of more than 400 different ideological organizations across the country, is formed only on the issues of farmers. There is no call for the boycott of elections and even no understanding of contesting elections."

It further said that the organisation was formed to help people get their rights from the government after the repeal of the laws.

Lakhs of farmers protested for over a year against the three farm laws, which they often referred to as 'black laws'.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government will withdraw the laws as they had "failed to convince" the farmers despite "their good intentions".