Farm Bills Need of 21st Century India, Will Empower Farmers: PM

The PM addressed the controversial farm bills, saying that this change in the farming sector is a need of the hour. The Quint Speaking at the event, PM Modi addressed the passage of the two controversial farm bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Politics The PM addressed the controversial farm bills, saying that this change in the farming sector is a need of the hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 21 September, laid the foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar via video conference. He also inaugurated optical fibre internet services through which the state's all 45,945 villages will be connected. Speaking at the event, PM Modi addressed the passage of the two controversial farm bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, saying that this change in the farming sector is the need of the present hour.

“I congratulate the people of the country, the farmers of the country, and the hopeful people of the bright future of the country for this. These reforms are the need of 21st Century India,” PM Modi said.

“These bills will empower the farmers to freely trade their produce anywhere. I want to make it clear that these bills are not against the agriculture mandis,” the Prime Minister said.

He also added that whoever was saying that the new agrarian reforms would bring an end to agricultural mandis is lying to the farmers, reiterating that new agricultural reforms have given freedom to every farmer of the country that he can sell his crop to anyone and anywhere.