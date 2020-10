‘All They Say Is Modi Is Always Right’: Punjab BJP Gen Secy Quits

“When a farmaan is issued, you cannot oppose. We are told that if Modi has decided then it must be right. No one cares about farmers,” Malwinder Singh Kang said after resigning as the general secretary of BJP's Punjab unit. Kang, who was a prominent Sikh face of the BJP in Punjab, has quit in protest against new agriculture legislations introduced by the Narendra Modi government. The legislations have sparked massive protests across Punjab.

‘Morally I felt I couldn’t remain in the party’ Malwinder Singh Kang on quitting as Punjab BJP general secretary

"I wanted to stand with farmers, with everyone who is fighting these harmful laws. But I couldn't as I was bound by party discipline. This is why morally I felt I couldn't remain in the party," Kang told a Punjabi news channel. Kang even ended his resignation letter with the slogan “Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Zindabad”.

Kang’s Resignation Letter

“The farmers, arthtiyas, small traders and labour organisations have been democratically and rightly protesting against the new acts passed by the Central government since last many weeks. As a general secretary of the state BJP and being a member of the core group of the party, I raised my voice in support of the protesting farmers, arhtiyas, small traders and labour organisations at the party platform. I requested the party's state and central leadership many times to hear the aforesaid protesting persons and to address their grievances but no positive step was taken in that direction. Therefore while supporting the farmer agitation I resign from the post of state general secretary, member of the core group of the party and from the primary membership of the party. Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Zindabad".

‘They Shouted Me Down’

In his subsequent interviews to Punjabi channels, Kang was particularly critical of the manner in which BJP functions. "I used every forum available to me to raise the concerns of farmers against these laws. But other leaders always shouted me down. This happened even in the presence of a Union minister as well as in front of BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh. They say that farmers are being manipulated," Kang said.

“They always shouted me down. They said farmers are being manipulated’ Malwinder Singh Kang

"One leader even accused me of speaking Pakistan's language. Of course a few others told him not to say such things," Kang told PTC News.

Kang laid a great deal of blame on his erstwhile colleagues at the Punjab BJP. "Punjab BJP isn't for Punjabis. They aren't concerned about the state. All they say is that Modi is always right," Kang said. He said that the Punjab BJP unit consistently refused his demand of taking a delegation to the central government on farmers’ issues. Kang said that besides state leaders, he also reached out to some central leaders and RSS functionaries, but to no avail.

Backlash Against BJP in Punjab

Kang's resignation must be seen as part of the massive backlash the BJP is facing in Punjab. Recently, the convoy of Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma was attacked by protesters. Protesting farmers have also gheraoed the residences of several Punjab BJP leaders, restricting their movements. There have also been a series of resignations in the BJP state unit, though Kang has been the most high profile leader to quit.

Series of Resignations