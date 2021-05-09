Exempt Oxygen Tanks, Covid Drugs From Taxes: Mamata Banerjee to PM

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking tax waivers on the import of medicines and equipment needed to fight the pandemic.

She also called on the Prime Minister to strengthen health infrastructure and augment supplies of medicines and oxygen for the treatment of coronavirus-positive patients in Bengal and across India.

Banerjee said "organisations, individuals and benevolent agencies" had offered aid – from oxygen concentrators and cylinders to cryogenic storage tanks and COVID-19 medicines. She urged the Centre to exempt such items from GST and customs duty, so as to "encourage private aid".