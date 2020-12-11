Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Showing ‘Signs of Improvement’

He was taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after his breathing-related problems aggravated.
Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is showing signs of improvement in all clinical aspects. | (Photo: PTI)

Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who has been admitted in Woodlands Hospital, showed signs of improvement in all clinical aspects on Friday, 11 December. He is under 24x7 observation and is conscious and alert, the hospital informed.

The veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former Bengal CM was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after suffering respiratory problems.

“We’ve extubated him at 11:30am. He’s currently on NIV (non-invasive ventilation). He has shown signs of improvement in almost all clinical aspects, he’s conscious & alert. Blood pressure, pulse & oxygen saturation stable’, Woodlands hospital said in a statement.

Though his condition seems to be getting better, the doctors cannot say he is completely out of danger.

Bhattacharya had tested negative for COVID-19 but the CT scan of his brain showed old lacunar infarcts.

He has been unwell for quite some time as he was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), as well as other old age-related ailments for quite some time, IANS reported.

(With inputs from IANS)

