Corruption Case: Ex Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh Walks Out of Jail

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Wednesday, 28 December, days after securing bail in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Thronged by supporters, Deshmukh walked out of jail at 5:00 pm, a day after the Bombay High Court refused to stay its order granting him bail in a case registered by the CBI.