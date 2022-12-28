Corruption Case: Ex Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh Walks Out of Jail

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Corruption Case: Ex Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh Walks Out of Jail

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday had refused to stay its order granting him bail in a case by the CBI.
File Photo: Anil Deshmukh

(Photo: PTI)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Wednesday, 28 December, days after securing bail in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Thronged by supporters, Deshmukh walked out of jail at 5:00 pm, a day after the Bombay High Court refused to stay its order granting him bail in a case registered by the CBI.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

