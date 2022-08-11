Ex-BJP MLA’s Wife Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail for Circulating Fake Currency

Malaya Hembrom, the wife of former BJP MLA Putkar Hembrom, was sentenced to four years in jail by a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for circulating fake currency notes.

Additional District and Session judge Suryabhusan Ojha on Wednesday, 10 August, sentenced Malaya Hembrom to jail. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on her.

Putkar Hembrom is the former MLA of Chaibasa and Mayala is his second wife.