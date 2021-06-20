Ex-AIADMK Minister Arrested in Bengaluru Over Rape Charges

Former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan, booked under charges of rape, has been arrested by the Chennai Police in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Sunday, 20 June.

A special team was formed to nab the former IT Minister under the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government, who was on the run after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

According to reports, the police have not revealed the location from where the absconding minister was arrested or where he is being investigated at present.