Electoral Bonds: Megha Engineering, Yashoda Hospital Top BRS' List of Donors

Infra firm MEIL donated to the BRS for the first time in 2021, when the party was in power in Telangana. In October 2021, it made Rs 100 crore worth of donations to the BRS.

It should be noted that MEIL was awarded the contract for the construction of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project, a flagship scheme of the then BRS government, in 2019. The Opposition in Telangana had accused MEIL of "being close to the BRS," with many alleging large-scale corruption in the Kaleshwaram Project.

In July 2023, months before the Telangana Assembly elections in November 2023, the party donated Rs 50 crore to the BRS.

However, closer to the polls, in October 2023, it made massive donations to the BJP amounting to Rs 150 crore. MEIL is also the single biggest donor of the BJP.