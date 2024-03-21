Electoral Bonds: Future Gaming, Sanjiv Goenka's Firms Top Donors to Mamata's TMC

The fourth-biggest donor Crescent Power Ltd – a firm based in Kolkata – donated Rs 43.33 crore to TMC. According to the company’s website, CPL operates a coal washery and a thermal plant near Asansol in West Bengal. It is one of the businesses of Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group.

Prarambh Securities Pvt Ltd is the fifth biggest donor to Trinamool Congress, West Bengal’s ruling party. The party was registered on 10 August 2010 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The brokerage firm’s directors are Kailash Bhanji Patel, Jayesh Girdharbhai Kuwadia, Krunal Jayesh Kuwadia and Virendra Ramchandra Tembe, as per Zauba Corp.

MKJ Enterprises Ltd and Keventer Foodpark Infra Pvt Ltd — both registered in Kolkata — donated Rs 27.4 crore and Rs 26 crore respectively to the TMC.

(Editor's Note: There is a slight mismatch in the overall data provided on the EC website as there are some entries with codes missing. We have relied on the codes that have been provided.)