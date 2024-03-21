Electoral Bonds: Future Gaming, Sanjiv Goenka's Firms Top Donors to Mamata's TMC

Coimbatore-based lottery company Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd was the top donor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), donating a total of Rs 402 crore, electoral bonds data made public by the Election Commission on 21 March 2023 shows.
(Image: The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
Coimbatore-based lottery company Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd was the top donor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), donating a total of Rs 402 crore, electoral bonds data made public by the Election Commission on 21 March 2023 shows.
After the Supreme Court rap, the State Bank of India (SBI) submitted the complete electoral bonds data including unique alphanumeric codes which link the donor or companies with political parties.
Martin’s firm, which has had several run-ins with central investigative agencies including Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has donated the maximum amount in electoral bonds – to the tune of Rs 1,368 crore, data released earlier had shown.
After Future Gaming, TMC received the most donations from Kolkata-based Haldia Energy Ltd. The company, helmed by Sanjiv Goenka, donated Rs 210 crore. The architecture and engineering firm purchased poll bonds worth Rs 377 crore between May 2019 and January 2024, data released earlier had shown. This means that it donated over 55 percent, or more than half of its poll bonds in value, to the TMC.
The third biggest donor to Didi’s TMC is Kolkata-based Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd, making donations worth Rs 74.5 crore. The real-estate firm was registered on 3 October 2006, and its six directors including Rajendra Jha and Maitrayee Sen and Bhaskar Kumar, according to Zauba Corp. It purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 115 crore.
Sanjiv Goenka-owned power generation firm CESC had acquired 51 percent stake in Dhariwal Infrastructure in August 2009, as per a report in The Economic Times.
The fourth-biggest donor Crescent Power Ltd – a firm based in Kolkata – donated Rs 43.33 crore to TMC. According to the company’s website, CPL operates a coal washery and a thermal plant near Asansol in West Bengal. It is one of the businesses of Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group.
Prarambh Securities Pvt Ltd is the fifth biggest donor to Trinamool Congress, West Bengal’s ruling party. The party was registered on 10 August 2010 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The brokerage firm’s directors are Kailash Bhanji Patel, Jayesh Girdharbhai Kuwadia, Krunal Jayesh Kuwadia and Virendra Ramchandra Tembe, as per Zauba Corp.
MKJ Enterprises Ltd and Keventer Foodpark Infra Pvt Ltd — both registered in Kolkata — donated Rs 27.4 crore and Rs 26 crore respectively to the TMC.
(Editor's Note: There is a slight mismatch in the overall data provided on the EC website as there are some entries with codes missing. We have relied on the codes that have been provided.)
