‘Hope to Finish Counting Late Tonight’: EC on Bihar Elections

“Slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted, which means that there’s significant ground to be covered yet.” The Quint 2020 Bihar Election Results, Election Commission Press Conference. | (Photo: The Quint) Politics “Slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted, which means that there’s significant ground to be covered yet.”

As the counting for the Bihar Assembly elections is underway, with trends showing a neck-and-neck contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, the Election Commission, in a press conference, said it hopes to finish the counting procedure late on Tuesday, 10 November. "We hope to finish counting as per the procedure late tonight," said Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar at the briefing.

Kumar pointed that the number of counting tables in each counting station has been limited due to physical distancing protocols, adding that the number of locations have gone up so that the process goes on smoothly. The counting will take extra time due to 63 percent more EVMs than in the 2015 Bihar polls, as COVID-19 protocol necessitated additional polling booths, the poll body said.

“Needless to say that there has been an absolutely glitch-free counting process so far. Slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar, which means that there is significant ground to be covered yet.” Ashish Kundra, EC official