Bihar Polls: ECI Press Conference Today, Likely to Announce Dates

243 seats are up for grabs in the Assembly as the state goes into polls, expected to be held in October. This will be the first state election to be held in India amid the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions.

The Election Commission will on Friday, 25 September, hold a press conference in Delhi over the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, ANI reported, quoting ECI Spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan. NDTV reported that the press conference would be held at 12.30 pm and that the body would announce the dates for the upcoming polls. 243 seats are up for grabs in the Assembly as the state goes into polls, expected to be held in October. Present state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will be fighting the polls to win a fourth term. This will be the first state election to be held in India amid the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions.