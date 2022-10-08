'Need Time': EC Temporarily Freezes Shiv Sena Name & Symbol Ahead of Bypolls

The EC said that the interim order is being passed considering the urgency surrounding the Andheri East bypolls scheduled for 3 November, for which the last date of filing the nomination is 14 October.

The EC order shall be applicable "till the final determination of the dispute in the matter," it said.

"Both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections," the ECI said in its order.