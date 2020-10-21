Eknath Khadse Quits BJP, Will Join NCP on Friday: Jayant Patil

There has been speculation of Eknath Khadse quitting BJP for a while.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse has quit the party and will be joining Nationalist Congress Party, the latter’s leader and state minister Jayant Patil said on Wednesday, 21 October. “Eknath Khadse promoted BJP in Maharashtra over years. I've been informed that BJP leader Eknath Khadse has resigned from his party. We've decided to give him an entry in NCP. He will be formally inducted into NCP at 2 pm on Friday,” Patil said, according to ANI. Hindustan Times reported that state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has received Khadse’s resignation. “We tried to sort out the problems through a dialogue with him. It didn’t work out. We wish him luck. Even a small party worker leaving BJP is a loss for the party,”party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye reportedly said.

There had been speculation of Khadse quitting the BJP for a while but former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday had dismissed it, saying there are talks every day of such kind of "muhurat", according to NDTV. (With inputs from ANI, NDTV and Hindustan Times.)