Land Allotment Case: ED Pushes Hearing Against CM Reddy to 21 Jan

The CBI had filed 11 chargesheets against the YSR Congress Party chief and others, and Jagan has been named as the prime accused in the alleged deals. The cases are related to land allotments to Aurobindo Pharma and Hetero Drug companies, which took place during Jagan’s father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajashekara Reddy’s regime between 2004 and 2009. Several former ministers and bureaucrats are also accused in the case.

The CBI filed the charge sheet in this particular case and named Jagan, his auditor Vijay Sai Reddy and the directors of both companies. One hundred and fifty acres of land in Jadcherla was allotted to these two companies when YSR was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh. According to the charge sheet, both these companies invested heavily in Jagan’s firms as quid pro quo for the land allotted to them. Recently, the charge sheet of the case was transferred from Nampally court in the city to the ED court, and the summon was in relation to numbering the case in the ED court.