ED Arrests Former Punjab Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira

File photo of Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Sukhpal Singh Khaira)
The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, 11 November, arrested former Punjab Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
Elected on AAP ticket, he had joined Congress a few months ago
Khaira was arrested by the Delhi team of the Enforcement Directorate reported Hindustan Times (HT), citing people familiar with the development.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)