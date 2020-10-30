EC Revokes Kamal Nath’s Star Campaigner Status Over MCC Violations

The poll body cited repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct by Nath amid campaigning for the MP bypolls. The Quint File image of Congress leader Kamal Nath. | (Photo: The Quint) Politics The poll body cited repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct by Nath amid campaigning for the MP bypolls.

The Election Commission of India on Friday, 30 October, revoked the star campaigner status of Congress leader Kamal Nath, citing repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The poll body also said that if any campaign is carried out by the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister by Kamal Nath starting now, the entire expenditure will have to be met by the candidate in whose constituency the campaign was undertaken.

The EC in its order stated: “For repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct and for completely disregarding the advisory issued to him, the Commission hereby revokes the status of leader of political party (Star Campaigner) of Kamal Nath, Ex-Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect for the current Bye-elections of Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh.”

The EC also took notice of another complaint in which Nath had spoken against MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

EC said that it’s repeated violation of MCC and merits strong action.

The EC notice, according to Times of India’s Bharti Jain, refers to a provision of the model code of conduct that prohibits parties and candidates from making “criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with public activities of the leaders or workers of the parties.” Earlier, the Election Commission had issued a notice to the Congress leader over his ‘item’ remark against Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, asking him to clear his stand within 48 hours.