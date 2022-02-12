EC Relaxes COVID Restrictions on Political Campaigns Following Dip in Cases

Political parties may hold their meetings and rallies upto a maximum of 50 percent capacity of the designated open spaces or the list prescribe by SDMA, whichever is lesser, the new guidelines say.

Padyatra consisting not more than permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed.

A press note from the EC said, these decisions were taken following “the substantial reduction in COVID cases in the country as well as the poll-bound states".