EC Relaxes COVID Restrictions on Political Campaigns Following Dip in Cases

The Election Commission relaxed the provisions of campaigning for the Assembly elections.
(Photo: iStock)
According to the new guidelines, the ban on campaign timings will be between 10 pm to 6 am instead of the earlier curfew of 8 pm to 8 am.
Political parties may campaign within that time in adherence to COVID protocols.
Political parties may hold their meetings and rallies upto a maximum of 50 percent capacity of the designated open spaces or the list prescribe by SDMA, whichever is lesser, the new guidelines say.
Padyatra consisting not more than permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed.
A press note from the EC said, these decisions were taken following “the substantial reduction in COVID cases in the country as well as the poll-bound states".
